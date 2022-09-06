Romaeuropa Festival 2022 opens in Rome with We Want It All

Romaeuropa stages We Want It All at Auditorium Parco della Musica on 8-9 September.

Romaeuropa Festival opens on 8 September with the national premiere of We Want It All by the Italian-Dutch duo of Emio Greco and Pieter C. Sholten at Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Described as an "explosive choreographic narrative" that combines "rock and pop ambiances, virtuosity, classicism and bodies in revolt" performed by ICK Dans Amsterdam and the junior company ICK-Next.

The show, which takes place on 8 and 9 September, features music by Bach, Marilyn Manson and is designed "to acknowledge the times we live in, to explore new perspectives and to discover, in the end, the prelude to a new beginning: “The future is back!”.

Greco and Scholten have been collaborating for more than 25 years in their search for a new dance language and a new approach to the body, in which both the ‘rebellious body’ and the triad; spectacle, body and miracle are the guiding principles.

Romaeuropa Festival 2022

The celebrated multidisciplinary arts festival, now in its 37th year, presents an international programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

This year there will be 80 different shows taking place in 18 venues across the city, involving more than 400 artists from around the world.

For full programme and ticket details see Romaeuropa Festival website.