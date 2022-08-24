Romaeuropa 2022: Rome hosts 37th edition of international arts festival

Romaeuropa Festival runs from 8 September to 20 November 2022.

Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival returns with the 37th edition of its annual programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids.

This year there will be 80 different shows taking place in 18 venues across the city, involving more than 400 artists from around the world.

Romaeuropa artistic director Fabrizio Grifasi said the festival would be held with the "clear and determined opposition to all forms of aggression, war, atrocities in Europe and everywhere in the world", underscoring the firm belief "that a different future is still possible and that it can be built through dialogue and cultural confrontation".

The Threepenny Opera (Die Dreigroschenoper) for Romaeuropa Festival 2022.

The international programme of live events opens with We Want It All (8-9 Sept) by the Italian-Dutch duo of Emio Greco and Pieter C. Sholten, an "explosive choreographic narrative" that combines "rock and pop ambiances, virtuosity, classicism and bodies in revolt" performed by ICK Dans Amsterdam and the junior company ICK-Next.

Other events to look forward to in September include a film festival competition at Villa Medici (14-18 Sept); In C live by Sasha Waltz & Guests / Terry Riley / Ensemble Casella (17-18 Sept); and Any Attempt Will End In Crushed Bodies And Shattered Bones by Jan Martens - Grip / Dance On Ensemble (28-29 Sept).

O Sentimental Machine for Romaeuropa Festival 2022

October highlights include a return of Bryce Dessner (The National) to Romaeuropa with the Dream House Quartet project, created with pianist sisters Katia and Marielle Labèque and David Chalmin, with music by Dessner and Chalmin, Philip Glass, Meredith Monk and Anna Thorsvalsdottir (6 Oct).

Bertold Brecht's Threepenny Opera will be rearranged for the Berliner Ensemble, under the direction of Barrie Kosky (11-15 Oct) and South African artist William Kentridge returns to Rome with O Sentimental Machine in a creative collaboration with the Ictus Ensemble and French composer Francois Sarhan (28-29 Oct).

For full festival details (in English), including programme, venues and tickets, see Romaeuropa website. Cover pic: Greco Sholten, WE WANT IT ALL ph. (C) Alwin Poiana.

