Rendez-vous: Festival of New French Cinema in Rome

11th edition of Rendez-vous film festival to be held in Rome, with events in Bologna, Naples and Turin.

Rendez-vous, the Festival of new French cinema, returns to Rome at the Cinema Nuovo Sacher, from 9-13 June, with special screenings at the Cineteca di Bologna, the Cinema Massimo in Turin and the Institut Français in Naples.

Highlights of the 2021 festival include the Women of French Cinema, an overview of filmmakers and actresses, with a focus dedicated to Emmanuelle Béart who will be in Rome to present her latest film L'Étreinte, with director Ludovic Bergery.

Opening the 11th edition of the festival will be Io, Lui, Lei e l'Asino by Caroline Vignal, a neo-western feminist comedy starring Laure Calamy. The film will be presented in Rome by the director ahead of its release in cinemas on 10 June.

Rendez-vous also presents L'Amante Russo by Danielle Arbid and J'ai Aimé Vivre Là by Régis Sauder, two films linked to the work of French writer Annie Ernaux.

This year's PRIZE France 24 - Rendez-vous 2021 will go to the debut Sous le ciel d'Alice by Chloé Mazlo.

Designed to showcases the best of contemporary French cinema, the festival's programme ranges from blockbuster movies to independent and short films.

All films are shown in their original French version with Italian subtitles. For full programme see Institut Français website.

General Info

Address Largo Ascianghi, 1, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rendez-vous: Festival of New French Cinema in Rome

Largo Ascianghi, 1, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74887
