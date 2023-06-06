Sixth edition of Videocittà takes place in Gazometro from 13-16 July 2023.
Videocittà, the festival devoted to the most advanced forms of audiovisual and digital art, returns to Rome from 13 to 16 July.
The sixth edition of the festival, which attracted more than 15,000 spectators last year, will take place at the Gasometro in the city's Ostiense district.
Under the theme of Transition, the festival comprises four days of video art, talks, live music, dj sets, videomapping and performances by leading audiovisual artists.
For full programme see Videocitta website.
General Info
View on Map
Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome
Via del Commercio, 9/11, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
St. Stephen's School - Learning Centre Director
Aperitif near the Pantheon -13 Euros