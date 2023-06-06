25.1 C
What's on Festivals in Rome

Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sixth edition of Videocittà takes place in Gazometro from 13-16 July 2023.

Videocittà, the festival devoted to the most advanced forms of audiovisual and digital art, returns to Rome from 13 to 16 July.

The sixth edition of the festival, which attracted more than 15,000 spectators last year, will take place at the Gasometro in the city's Ostiense district.

Under the theme of Transition, the festival comprises four days of video art, talks, live music, dj sets, videomapping and performances by leading audiovisual artists.

For full programme see Videocitta website.

General Info

Address Via del Commercio, 9/11, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Videocittà audiovisual festival in Rome

Via del Commercio, 9/11, 00154 Roma RM, Italy

