What's on Festivals in Rome

Roma Jazz Festival 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome stages 47th edition of Roma Jazz Festival from 2-26 November.

Under the title Transition, the festival offers a month of concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, the Casa del Jazz and Monk Club.

The 2023 programme features performances by Italian and international jazz acts including John Scofield Trio (2 Nov), Judith Hill (4 Nov), Tony Levin's Stick Men (16 Nov) and Hutchings Bekkas Drake Trio (26 Nov).

For full details see the Roma Jazz Festival website.

