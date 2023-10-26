Roma Jazz Festival 2023

Rome stages 47th edition of Roma Jazz Festival from 2-26 November.
Under the title Transition, the festival offers a month of concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, the Casa del Jazz and Monk Club.
The 2023 programme features performances by Italian and international jazz acts including John Scofield Trio (2 Nov), Judith Hill (4 Nov), Tony Levin's Stick Men (16 Nov) and Hutchings Bekkas Drake Trio (26 Nov).
For full details see the Roma Jazz Festival website.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teachers
Tour leaders wanted English and/or French, German speaking
St. Stephen's School is seeking
American Student living in Rome looking for part time work