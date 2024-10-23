'La Valle del Silicio' with Alain Damasio at Palazzo Farnese

On Friday, October 25, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, Palazzo Farnese in Rome will host the conference La Valle del Silicio, featuring French science fiction writer Alain Damasio. The event will be moderated by Luca De Biase, journalist, writer, and professor.

Alain Damasio will present his latest work, Vallée du Silicium, published in 2024. This novel reflects his immersive experience in Silicon Valley, where he observed firsthand the technological revolution that continues to shape modern society. The book explores the impact of innovation on human lives, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence, and highlights the profound societal and ethical questions raised by these developments. Damasio, known for critically engaging with themes of control and societal change, addresses both the potential and the risks of the technological advances that have emerged from Silicon Valley.

Damasio’s previous works, including the widely praised L'orda del controvento, have established him as a leading voice in contemporary science fiction. His latest novel delves into the cultural shifts driven by digitalization, the future of human-machine relationships, and the delicate balance between technological progress and its human consequences.

The discussion will be moderated by Luca De Biase, a journalist and expert on technological innovation. De Biase has been at the forefront of reporting on the social and economic implications of new media and digital transformation. He has served as the editor of Nòva 24, the research and innovation supplement of Il Sole 24 Ore, and teaches at IULM University in Milan. His background in both media and academia makes him well-suited to guide the discussion on the intersection of technology, ethics, and society.

The event will provide an in-depth exploration of critical issues, such as the role of artificial intelligence, the cultural changes brought about by digital technology, and the broader implications for humanity.

Registration is mandatory, and seating is limited to ensure an intimate and focused discussion.

Event Details:

To secure your place, please register here in advance.