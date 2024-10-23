18.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 23 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Glenstal Abbey School Choir perform in Rome
What's on Music

Glenstal Abbey School Choir perform in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The choir from Glenstal Abbey School, a prestigious Irish secondary school run by Benedictine monks, will perform in Rome this week during a pilgrimage to the Eternal City.

The choir will be singing at liturgies, open to the public, at the following Irish and English landmarks in the Italian capital on dates between 24 and 27 October:

Thursday 24 October: 16.30 Mass at the Basilica of San Silvestro in Capite (Irish Pallotine Fathers), Piazza di San Silvestro 17/A.

Friday 25 October: 18.50 Mass at the Pontifical Irish College on Via dei Santi Quattro 1.

Saturday 26 October: 18.30 Mass at the Basilica of San Clemente (Irish Dominican Fathers), Via di San Giovanni in Laterano 45.

Sunday 27 October: 10.00 Sunday Mass at the Venerable English College on Via di Monserrato 45.

For more details about Glenstal Abbey School see website.

Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

International Festival of Sacred Music and Art in Rome and Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Rome hosts summer classical concerts at the Theatre of Marcellus

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Rome's Botanic Garden hosts classical music concerts at sunset

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Summer concerts at Temple of Venus and Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Festa della Musica: Celebrating Summer's Arrival with the Spring Attitude Festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in June 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -