Glenstal Abbey School Choir perform in Rome

The choir from Glenstal Abbey School, a prestigious Irish secondary school run by Benedictine monks, will perform in Rome this week during a pilgrimage to the Eternal City.

The choir will be singing at liturgies, open to the public, at the following Irish and English landmarks in the Italian capital on dates between 24 and 27 October:

Thursday 24 October: 16.30 Mass at the Basilica of San Silvestro in Capite (Irish Pallotine Fathers), Piazza di San Silvestro 17/A.

Friday 25 October: 18.50 Mass at the Pontifical Irish College on Via dei Santi Quattro 1.

Saturday 26 October: 18.30 Mass at the Basilica of San Clemente (Irish Dominican Fathers), Via di San Giovanni in Laterano 45.

Sunday 27 October: 10.00 Sunday Mass at the Venerable English College on Via di Monserrato 45.

For more details about Glenstal Abbey School see website.