Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in March

March 2024 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Riccardo Minasi - Andrea Obiso

1-2 March

The “Salut à la France!” concert will showcase two Italian artists, Riccardo Minasi, chief conductor of Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg, and Andrea Obiso, who makes his solo debut in the symphonic season. The programme begins with three Overtures by Rameau: from the opera Zaïs, from Naïs, and from the opéra-ballet Les fêtes de Polymnie. These will be followed by Camille Saint-Saëns’s Violin Concerto No. 3, and by Le Tombeau de Couperin, one of Ravel’s most refined pieces, and ending with the Suite from Georges Bizet’s Carmen. 1 March 20.30. 2 March 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra – van Zweden

5 March

Jaap van Zweden conducts the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, with pianist Alexandre Kantorow, performing music by Daniel Lo, Rachmaninoff and Mahler. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Sestetto Stradivari

6 March

Brahms Sextets op. 18 and op. 36. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Kelemen - Altstaedt - Lonquich

13 March

Violinist Barnabás Kelemen cellist Nicolas Altstaedt and pianist Alexander Lonquich perform music by Brahms. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Grigory Sokolov

25 March

Pianist Grigory Sokolov (pictured) performs music by Bach, Chopin and Schumann. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.