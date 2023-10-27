20.1 C
Fri, 27 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

November 2023 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Antonio Pappano - Igor Levit
2-4 November
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with pianist Igor Levit, performing music by Cherubini, Beethoven, Sibelius and Strauss. 2 Nov 19.30, 3 Nov 20.30, 4 Nov 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Augmented Piano
7 November
Held in collaboration with Romaeuropa Festival, Simon Ghraichy piano and Jacopo Baboni Schilingi live computer perform a range of electroacoustic pieces and music by Bach and Liszt, along with the world premiere of Sonata for piano and live computer, specially commissioned by Accademia di Santa Cecilia. 20.30. Sala Petrassi.

Víkingur Ólafsson
13 November
Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson performs Goldberg Variations by Bach. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli.

Kazuki Yamada - Vilde Frang
16-18 November
Kazuki Yamada conducts the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violinist Vilde Frang, performing music by Berg and Berlioz. 16 Nov 19.30, 17 Nov 20.30, 18 Nov 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Utopia Orchestra
22 November
Teodor Currentzis conducts the Utopia Orchestra, violin Barnabás Kelemen, performing music by Brahms and Tchaikovsky. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Tan Dun: Buddha Passion
23-25 November
Tan Dun conducts the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in the Italian premiere of Buddha Passion, in collaboration with Romaeuropa Festival. 23 Nov 19.30, 24 Nov 20.30, 25 Nov 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website, www.santacecilia.it.

Cover photo: Teodor Currentzis conducts the Utopia Orchestra.

