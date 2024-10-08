International Festival of Sacred Music and Art in Rome and Vatican

Festival Internazionale di Musica e Arte Sacra 2024.

The 23rd International Festival of Sacred Music and Art will be held in Rome and the Vatican from 23 October until 19 November 2024.

The festival opens with Verdi's Requiem performed by the orchestra, choir and youth choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, conducted by new music director Daniel Harding at the Basilica of St Paul's outside the Walls on 23 October at 20.30.

Performing at the event will be soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, mezzosoprano Yulia Matochkina, tenor Charles Castronovo and bass Roberto Tagliavini.

A series of concerts will take place in papal basilicas from 15-19 November featuring renowned international orchestras, choirs and soloists performing a repertoire of 18th- and 19th-century sacred music.

The festival will also include tributes to composers Giacomo Puccini, on the centenary of his death, and Anton Bruckner, on the bicentenary of his birth.

The participating orchestras and choirs include the Concerto Köln, Swiss National Orchestra, Vokalensemble Kölner Dom, St Florianer Sängerknaben, Escolanía del Escorial, IlluminArt Chorus, and conductors Eberhard Metternich, Ralf Weikert and Tomomi Nishimoto.

Admission to the concerts is free, subject to availability, and reservations can be made online.

For further information, contact the Fondazione Pro Musica e Arte Sacra at +39 066869187 or visit the website.

Cover image: Jakub Hrůša, Basilica di San Paolo fuori le mura, Rome, 2022. Photo Musacchio e Ianniello.