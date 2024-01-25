Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in February

February 2024 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in a performance of Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, with soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, mezzosoprano Elina Garança, tenor SeokJong Baek and bass Giorgi Manoshvili. The concerts are dedicated to the memory of Claudio Abbado on the 10th anniversary of his death.18.00,18.00,20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

JAKUB HRUSA

8-10 FEB

Jakub Hrůša conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violist Pinchas Zukerman, performing music by Berlioz and Martinů. 8 Feb 19.30, 9 Feb 20.30, 10 Feb 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

JULIAN PREGARDIEN / DANIEL HEIDE

14 FEB

Pianist Daniel Heide and tenor Julian Prégardien perform Die Winterreise by Schubert. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

STANISLAV KOCHANOVSKY / MARIA DUENAS

15-17 FEB

Stanislav Kochanovsky conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violinist Maria Dueñas, performing music by Rimsky–Korsakov, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff. 15 Feb 19.30, 16 Feb 20.30, 17 Feb 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

LANG LANG

19 FEB

The celebrated Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs music by Fauré, Schumann and Chopin. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

PAAVO JARVI / AUGUSTIN HADELICH

22-24 FEB

Paavo Järvi conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violinist Augustin Hadelich, performing music by Debussy, Sibelius and Prokofiev. 22 Feb 19.30, 23 Feb 20.30, 24 Feb 18.00.

ALESSANDRO CARBONARE / ENRICO PACE

28 FEB

Alessandro Carbonare, clarinet, and Enrico Pace, piano, perform music by Schumann and Brahms. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

All concerts take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website. Cover photo: Sir Antonio Pappano.