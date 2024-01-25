16.1 C
Thu, 25 January 2024
Italy's news in English
What's on Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in February

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

February 2024 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

ANTONIO PAPPANO
3-5 FEB
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in a performance of Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, with soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, mezzosoprano Elina Garança, tenor SeokJong Baek and bass Giorgi Manoshvili. The concerts are dedicated to the memory of Claudio Abbado on the 10th anniversary of his death. 3 Feb 18.00, 4 Feb 18.00, 5 Feb 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

JAKUB HRUSA
8-10 FEB
Jakub Hrůša conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violist Pinchas Zukerman, performing music by Berlioz and Martinů. 8 Feb 19.30, 9 Feb 20.30, 10 Feb 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

JULIAN PREGARDIEN / DANIEL HEIDE
14 FEB
Pianist Daniel Heide and tenor Julian Prégardien perform Die Winterreise by Schubert. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

STANISLAV KOCHANOVSKY / MARIA DUENAS
15-17 FEB
Stanislav Kochanovsky conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violinist Maria Dueñas, performing music by Rimsky–Korsakov, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff. 15 Feb 19.30, 16 Feb 20.30, 17 Feb 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

LANG LANG
19 FEB
The celebrated Chinese pianist Lang Lang performs music by Fauré, Schumann and Chopin. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

PAAVO JARVI / AUGUSTIN HADELICH
22-24 FEB
Paavo Järvi conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with violinist Augustin Hadelich, performing music by Debussy, Sibelius and Prokofiev. 22 Feb 19.30, 23 Feb 20.30, 24 Feb 18.00.

ALESSANDRO CARBONARE / ENRICO PACE
28 FEB
Alessandro Carbonare, clarinet, and Enrico Pace, piano, perform music by Schumann and Brahms. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

All concerts take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website. Cover photo: Sir Antonio Pappano.

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in February

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

