11.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 24 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Studio Emme
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Salvador Dalí exhibition in Rome
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

Salvador Dalí exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Salvador Dalí: Tra Arte e Mito from 25 January to 27 July.

Rome's Museo Storico della Fanteria showcases works by Surrealist master Salvador Dalí and other European artists and writers linked to the Surrealism movement.

Titled Between Art and Myth, the exhibition comprises around 80 works including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, books and photographs, on loan from private collections in France and Italy.

The exhibited works chart the development of Dalí's career, from the early days up to the final years of his life.

Other artists and writers represented in the exhibition include René Magritte, Max Ernst, André Masson, Man Ray, Leonor Fini, Giorgio de Chirico, along with writers André Breton, Jean Cocteau and Louis Aragon.

The Museo Storico della Fanteria is located in Piazza Santa Croce in Gerusalemme 7. Open Mon-Fri 09.30-19.30, Sat-Sun 09.30 to 20.30.

For information and booking contact prenotazioni@navigaresrl.com.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme, 9, 00182 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Salvador Dalí exhibition in Rome

Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme, 9, 00182 Roma RM, Italy

Temple TREY Nov to Jan 724x450
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions in Rome

Modarte: A Celebration of Art and Fashion at Temple University Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome to host exhibition of Munch masterpieces

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Roma: Gabriele Basilico exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Franco Fontana exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome hosts major Futurism exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome marks Titina Maselli centenary with exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

'PUPA', an exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, at Spazio Supernova

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome hosts C'è ancora domani exhibition at Casa del Cinema

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -