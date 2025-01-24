Salvador Dalí exhibition in Rome

Salvador Dalí: Tra Arte e Mito from 25 January to 27 July.

Rome's Museo Storico della Fanteria showcases works by Surrealist master Salvador Dalí and other European artists and writers linked to the Surrealism movement.

Titled Between Art and Myth, the exhibition comprises around 80 works including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, books and photographs, on loan from private collections in France and Italy.

The exhibited works chart the development of Dalí's career, from the early days up to the final years of his life.

Other artists and writers represented in the exhibition include René Magritte, Max Ernst, André Masson, Man Ray, Leonor Fini, Giorgio de Chirico, along with writers André Breton, Jean Cocteau and Louis Aragon.

The Museo Storico della Fanteria is located in Piazza Santa Croce in Gerusalemme 7. Open Mon-Fri 09.30-19.30, Sat-Sun 09.30 to 20.30.

For information and booking contact prenotazioni@navigaresrl.com.