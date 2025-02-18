11.9 C
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

Picasso exhibition in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Picasso lo Straniero at Museo del Corso in Rome from 27 February to 29 June.

Rome's Museo del Corso charts the complex identity of Pablo Picasso, one of the most revolutionary artists of the 20th century, with more than 100 works.

As the title suggests, (straniero means "foreigner" in Italian), the show focuses on the Spanish artist's life in France - a country that welcomed him without ever officially recognising him as a citizen - examining how his "outsider" status shaped his artistic vision and influenced his relationships.

The exhibition, which comes to Rome after Milan and Mantua, comprises paintings, drawings, prints, ceramics and documents as well as a section devoted to Picasso's time in the Italian capital in 1917.

For full exhibition details see Museo del Corso website.

Image: Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) Mediterranean Village Mougins 1937 olio su tela Collezione privata © Succession Picasso by SIAE 2024.

