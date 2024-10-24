Rome celebrates women artists from the 16th to 19th centuries

Roma Pittrice. Artiste al lavoro tra XVI e XIX secolo.

The Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi Museum presents an exhibition dedicated to women artists active in Rome between the 16th and 19th centuries, from 25 October until 23 March 2025.

Titled Roma Pittrice. Artiste al lavoro tra XVI e XIX secolo, the exhibition comprises more than 130 works, many displayed publicly for the first time, by 56 artists.

Organisers say the aim of the show is to highlight the paintings and careers of these artists who were often overlooked due to lack of documentation or because their works had been attributed to male painters.

The artists whose work is on exhibited include Maria Felice Tibaldi Subleyras, Angelika Kaufmann, Laura Piranesi, Marianna Candidi Dionigi, Louise Seidler and Emma Gaggiotti, whose works were mostly kept in storage over the years.

The exhibition also includes works by famed painters including Lavinia Fontana, Artemisia Gentileschi and Giovanna Garzoni as well as lesser-known ones such as Giustiniana Guidotti, Ida Botti or Amalia De Angelis.

A significant number of the works on display come from Rome's city museums, with many other paintings on loan from prestigious collections including the Accademia di San Luca, Accademia di Brera, Uffizi Galleries, Pilotta of Parma, Royal Museums of Turin, National Portrait Gallery in London and the Thorvaldsen Museum in Copenhagen.

For full exhibition details see Palazzo Braschi website. Image: Louise Seidler: Ritratto di Dorothea Denecke von Ramdohr con la figlia Lilli, 1819.