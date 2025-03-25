17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 25 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Exhibition celebrates a multi-ethnic Baroque Rome
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

Exhibition celebrates a multi-ethnic Baroque Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Global Baroque: The World in Rome in the Age of Bernini from 4 April until 13 July.

The Scuderie del Quirinale hosts an exhibition taking visitors on a journey through Rome in the Baroque period, a cosmopolitan city that was at the centre of a complex network of travels and relationships that transcended national and cultural borders.

Titled Global Baroque. The World in Rome in the Age of Bernini, the exhibition is organised with Galleria Borghese and with the participation and collaboration of prestigious national and international institutions and museums.

The works on display, by Baroque masters including Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Pietro da Cortona and Nicolas Poussin, reveal a wealth of references to Africa, America and Asia.

This surprisingly multi-ethnic and multicultural world was populated by missionaries, diplomats and travellers who brought to Rome the colour, stories and cultural traditions of distant lands.

For exhibition details see the Scuderie del Quirinale website.

Image: Pier Francesco Mola, Oriental Warrior, 1650, Parigi, Musée du Louvre.

General Info

Address Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Exhibition celebrates a multi-ethnic Baroque Rome

Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCI 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions in Rome

Jonathan Hynd exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome pays tribute to Caravaggio with new exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome celebrates women artists from the 16th to 19th centuries

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Picasso exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Flowers exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Exhibition in Rome celebrates Farnese Collection

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome hosts Munch masterpieces in new exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Salvador Dalí exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -