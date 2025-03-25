Exhibition celebrates a multi-ethnic Baroque Rome

Global Baroque: The World in Rome in the Age of Bernini from 4 April until 13 July.

The Scuderie del Quirinale hosts an exhibition taking visitors on a journey through Rome in the Baroque period, a cosmopolitan city that was at the centre of a complex network of travels and relationships that transcended national and cultural borders.

Titled Global Baroque. The World in Rome in the Age of Bernini, the exhibition is organised with Galleria Borghese and with the participation and collaboration of prestigious national and international institutions and museums.

The works on display, by Baroque masters including Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Pietro da Cortona and Nicolas Poussin, reveal a wealth of references to Africa, America and Asia.

This surprisingly multi-ethnic and multicultural world was populated by missionaries, diplomats and travellers who brought to Rome the colour, stories and cultural traditions of distant lands.

For exhibition details see the Scuderie del Quirinale website.

Image: Pier Francesco Mola, Oriental Warrior, 1650, Parigi, Musée du Louvre.