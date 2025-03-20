Jonathan Hynd exhibition in Rome

British artist and long-term Rome resident Jonathan Hynd hosts an exhibition on Saturday 22 March at 17.00 at his studio in the Monteverde Vecchio district.

In 2016 Hynd was awarded the Laurea ad honorem at Università Roma Tre, where many of his paintings are part of the university's permanent Contemporary Art Collection.

The artist has had many collective and solo exhibitions, and his work is held in numerous private and public collections throughout England, Germany, Italy and the US.

Hynd's studio is located on Via di San Calepodio 5, opposite the Quattro Venti train station. For more details see the artist's website.