British artist and long-term Rome resident Jonathan Hynd hosts an exhibition on Saturday 22 March at 17.00 at his studio in the Monteverde Vecchio district.
In 2016 Hynd was awarded the Laurea ad honorem at Università Roma Tre, where many of his paintings are part of the university's permanent Contemporary Art Collection.
The artist has had many collective and solo exhibitions, and his work is held in numerous private and public collections throughout England, Germany, Italy and the US.
Hynd's studio is located on Via di San Calepodio 5, opposite the Quattro Venti train station. For more details see the artist's website.
General Info
View on Map
Jonathan Hynd exhibition in Rome
Via di S. Calepodio, 5, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Early Years Assistantsfor immediate start and next year opportunity (maternity cover)
World Cup in Los Angeles! Santa Monica Rental!
Acorn International Summer School June 9 - July 25 - English Teachers Wanted