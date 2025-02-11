Exhibition in Rome celebrates Farnese Collection

Farnese exhibition at Capitoline Museums from 11 February until 18 May.

A new exhibition in Rome is dedicated to the magnificent Farnese art collection and the influence of Pope Paul III Farnese on the Eternal City on the eve of the Jubilee of 1550.

Titled The Farnese in 16th-century Rome. Origins and Fortune of a Collection, the exhibition will be held at Villa Caffarelli, part of the Capitoline Museums, from 11 February until 18 May.

The 140 works on display include ancient sculptures, bronzes, paintings, drawings, manuscripts, gems and coins from the prestigious Renaissance era art collection.

Within the context of the current Jubilee Year, the exhibition tells the story of the Farnese collection by reconstructing the period of its greatest splendour, from the early 16th century to the start of the 17th century.

Many of the exhibited works are on loan from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, the Capodimonte Museum, the National Library and other Italian and foreign collections, including the J. P. Morgan Library in New York.

For full exhibiton details see the Capitoline Museums website.