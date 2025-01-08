14.6 C
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

Rome to host exhibition of Munch masterpieces

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Munch: The Inner Scream from 11 February until 2 June.

Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte is to host a major exhibition dedicated to the work of Norwegian painter Edvard Munch in what is billed as the largest such retrospective ever held in Italy.

Titled Il Grido Interiore (The Inner Scream), the exhibition runs from 11 February until 2 June and features 100 masterpieces on loan from the Munch Museum in Oslo.

The show comes to Rome from Milan, where it can be seen at Palazzo Reale until 26 January, in what organisers say was the most visited exhibition in Italy in 2024.

The Rome exhibition, which will have a new layout, arrives 20 years after the last show devoted to the Norwegian master (1863–1944) whose paintings are celebrated for delving into the deepest anxieties of the human soul.

Curated by Munch expert Patricia G. Berman, the exhibition will feature Munch's most famous works including Despair, Melancholy, Dancing on a Shore, Girls on the Bridge, The Death of Marat, Starry Night and also one of the versions of The Scream.

For full details of the exhibition, which has the patronage of Italy's culture ministry and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome, see the Palazzo Bonaparte website.

Image: Edward Munch, The Girls on the Bridge, 1927 – oil on canvas - 100.5x90 cm, Photo Halvor Bjørngård © Munchmuseet.

General Info

Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome to host exhibition of Munch masterpieces

Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

