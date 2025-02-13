Flowers exhibition at Rome's Chiostro del Bramante

Flowers: From the Renaissance to artificial intelligence, from 14 February to 14 September.

Rome's Chiostro del Bramante hosts a vibrant new exhibition that celebrates the evocative power of flowers, from the Renissance to the era of artificial intelligence.

Combining art, science and technology, the exhibition offers a journey through five centuries of art, culture and innovation, from the masterpieces of Jan Brueghel and Ai Weiwei up to contemporary digital art.

"Fragile and powerful, flowers speak a universal language capable of spanning centuries and cultures", providing an inexhaustible source of inspiration for artists of all ages, organisers say.

Curated by Franziska Stöhr with Roger Diederen, in collaboration with Suzanne Landau, the exhibition comprises more than 90 works from prestigious museums including Rome's Galleria Borghese, the Louvre, the Musée d’Orsay, the Petit Palais and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

The show also contains works from the botanical and scientific collections of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London and the Museo Civico di Zoologia in Rome.

For full details of the exhibition, which runs from 14 February until 14 September, see the Chiostro del Bramante website.