Ambrit International School Open Day

Ambrit International School warmly invites prospective families to visit our campus on the next Open Day to be held on March 1st from 10:00-12:00.


As an IB accredited World School, Ambrit offers both the Primary Years programme (PYP) and the Middle Years programme (MYP) in an internationally minded environment designed to foster a lifelong love of learning.

 

An historic building located in central Rome, Ambrit's facilities include a recently refurbished Early Childhood center with an ample outdoor play area, a well stocked library, sports fields, basketball courts, an adventure playground, theatre, art and music studios, science lab, an ICT resource room and welcoming, child centered classrooms.

 

This Open Day offers prospective families an opportunity to tour the school facilities, acquire an overview of the curriculum and meet our inspiring and dedicated staff.

 

We very much look forward to welcoming you to our school on March 1st and kindly invite interested families to register via the school website.

 

Come find out what makes Ambrit unique.

 

General Info

Address Ambrit International School, Via Filippo Tajani, Roma, RM, Italia

