Rome Launches “Roma Hub Education”: International Schools as Strategic Drivers for Attracting Global Talent

Rome, April 7, 2025 – Ingenium Education Group, a leading force in educational innovation and international school management in Italy, is proud to announce the launch of “Roma Hub Education: International Schools as a Strategic Lever to Attract Global Talent”—a high-level event taking place at Acorn International School, located in the Vejo Park Campus, Via Giustiniana 1200, Rome.

This international gathering offers a unique opportunity to explore the role of international education as a key asset in Italy’s economic and cultural development. With education evolving rapidly and demand for bilingual and global programs on the rise, Rome and Italy now have a significant opportunity to position themselves as a hub for educational excellence in Europe.

The event will bring together an array of influential voices—from policymakers and educators to investors and industry leaders. Among the confirmed speakers are Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, representatives from the Ministry of Education, former Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti, and key figures from the financial, innovation, and architectural sectors involved in education. Notably, Andrea Cornetti, CEO of Real Estate and Infrastructure at Azimut Libera Impresa SGR—the owner of the Vejo Park campus and a strategic investor in Ingenium’s development—will also participate.

Organized under the leadership of Ingenium President Daniele Denti and Head of Education Giovanni Piccolo, the event aims to spark a constructive, future-oriented dialogue on the following core themes:

Rome as a Global Education Hub

The Role of International Schools in Attracting Global Talent

Educational Investment Strategies: Growth, Incentives, and Opportunities in Italy

International Education as a Catalyst for Economic and Cultural Development

Innovation and Technology in International Schooling: Preparing Students for Tomorrow

Through expert panels and in-depth discussions, the event will explore the long-term impact of international schools on Italy’s education system and economy, as well as their vital contribution to global mobility, multiculturalism, and competitiveness.

“Roma Hub Education” represents not only a platform for knowledge exchange but also a step toward building a stronger, more connected future for Rome and Italy in the global education landscape.

For more information, contact: info@ingeniumeducation.eu

Website: www.ingeniumeducation.com