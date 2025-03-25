Rome's John Cabot University Lecture: The First 100 Days of Trump's Presidency

John Cabot University in Rome is holding a Presidential Lecture titled The First 100 Days of Trump on Wednesday 26 March at 18.00.

Guest speakers Jonathan Aberman, Roberto Menotti, Andrew Spannaus, Viviana Mazza and Edward Wong will explore the key points of the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency.

The event is co-sponsored by the Guarini Institute for Public Affairs, the Frank J. Guarini School of Business and the Institute of Future and Innovation Studies.

Those who wish to attend the talk - taking place at the Aula Magna Regina in the university's Guarini Campus in Trastevere - must fill out an online registration form.