Temple University Rome’s Pre-College Workshops: Learn in the Heart of Italy

Exploring Temple University Rome’s Pre-College Workshops: A Gateway to Global Learning

Temple Rome is offering two weekends (March 22 & 23, March 29 & 30) of free workshops (students need only pay a 15 Euro course registration fee) for all high school students in Rome.

For high school students eager to expand their horizons, Temple University Rome offers an exciting opportunity through its Pre-College Workshops. Designed to introduce students to university-level learning while immersing them in Rome’s rich cultural and historical landscape.

What Are the Pre-College Workshops?

Temple University Rome’s Pre-College Workshops are intensive, hands-on programs that allow high school students to explore various subjects while experiencing life in one of the world’s most historically significant cities. These workshops cater to students interested in fields such as art, history, architecture, international affairs, and Italian culture.

Each program is structured to offer a combination of classroom learning and on-site experiences, making use of Rome itself as an extended classroom. From studying Renaissance art in the Vatican Museums to exploring the modern urban landscape, students gain firsthand knowledge in ways that go beyond traditional learning environments.

Who Can Apply?

The workshops are open to motivated high school students who are looking for a challenging and enriching pre-college experience. Whether considering a future in the humanities, social sciences, or the arts, students will benefit from engaging coursework taught by university faculty and experts in their respective fields.

Why Choose Temple University Rome?

Academic Excellence : Temple University is a globally recognized institution, and its Rome campus has been a center for international education for over 50 years.

: Temple University is a globally recognized institution, and its Rome campus has been a center for international education for over 50 years. Cultural Immersion : Students don’t just learn about Rome—they live it. Walking through ancient ruins, visiting renowned museums, and engaging with local culture provide a deep and meaningful educational experience.

: Students don’t just learn about Rome—they live it. Walking through ancient ruins, visiting renowned museums, and engaging with local culture provide a deep and meaningful educational experience. College Readiness: Participating in a pre-college program can give students a head start in their academic careers, helping them build skills that will be valuable in university settings.

A Stepping Stone to the Future

For students considering studying abroad in college or pursuing international careers, Temple University Rome’s Pre-College Workshops provide an excellent foundation. They offer an unforgettable learning experience, blending academic rigor with the excitement of exploring one of the world’s most fascinating cities.

Whether aspiring to be an artist, historian, or global leader, this program is an ideal way for students to challenge themselves, gain new perspectives, and take a step toward their future.

For more details on program dates, application requirements, and course offerings, visit the official Temple University Rome website.