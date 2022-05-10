Rome hosts Festival del Verde e del Paesaggio 2022
Festival del Verde e del Paesaggio returns to Rome.
The rooftop gardens of Rome’s Auditorium Parco della Musica host the 11th edition of the Festival del Verde e del Paesaggio from 13-15 May 2022.
The three-day festival is dedicated to gardening, landscape gardening, designer gardens and terraces.
Visitors will find an extensive range of plants on sale as well as garden furniture, hammocks, sculpture and gardening equipment across its 20,000-sqm outdoor space.
There are also innovative landscape installations as well as a children’s play area.
For details including entry prices see Festival del Verde website.
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
