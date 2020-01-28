The Garden of Ninfa

The spectacular Garden of Ninfa reopens on 28 March, after its annual winter closure, and is open on select days until 1 November 2020.

Situated less than 80 km south-east of Rome near Sermoneta at the foot of the Lepini mountains, the town of Ninfa is home to one of Italy’s most popular gardens. Belonging to the Caetani family since the, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in 1922 Lelia Caetani, the last descendant of the Caetani family, and her husband Hubert Howard, began to create the garden as it is today. Spread out over eight hectares, thisEnglish-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world growing among the, while the river Ninfa forms a lake in the garden. This year the garden is open on 28-29 March, 4-5 April and over the, on 12 April (Easter Sunday) and 13 April (Easter Monday), as well as being open on 19, 25 and 26 April.

In May the garden is open on the long weekend of 1, 2, 3 May, as well as 10, 17, 24 and 31 May while the June dates are 2, 6, 7 and 21. During the summer the garden is open on 4-5 and 19 July, and 1-2 and 15 August while the autumn dates include 5-6 September and 3-4 October, closing on 1 November. However there are special visiting arrangements throughout the year for groups (minimum of 30 people). Ninfa is part of the natural monument of the same name established by the Lazio region in 2000. The garden entry fee is €15, for full details see Garden of Ninfa website.