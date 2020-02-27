Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 27 February - 4 March

Rome cinemas showing movies in English with Italian subtitles from 27 February until 4 March 2020.

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence., Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082.15.45, 17.30, 19.50. For daily times see website , Piazza della Repubblica, 43/45.see website , Via Rebecchini 3, tel. 06892111.see website , Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960.19.50., Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino).19.30., Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960.19.50.

DARK WATERS



A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 16.15 18.45, 21.15.

THE CALL OF THE WILD



A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Based on the novel by Jack London, directed by Chris Sanders and starring Harrison Ford.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 18.00. For daily times see website.

CATS



A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Directed by Tom Hooper, starring Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 20.00, 22.00. For daily times see website.

1917



Two young British soldiers during world war one are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a trap. Directed by Sam Mendes, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. 27 Feb 15.30, 17.40, 22.00. For daily times see website.

Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. Daily 22.30.

JOJO RABBIT



A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.30, 17.45, 20.00.



