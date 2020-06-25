Drive-In cinema comes to Rome

3 July. In the world famous setting of Cinecittà Studios, Sunset Drive-In opens an open-air cinema capable of accommodating 160 cars and 320 spectators. 

The project’s goal is to grant a moment of social recreation in full compliance with the health security measures imposed by the Italian government due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The first show is scheduled on Friday 3 July and will take place in front of the Theatre 3 in the Cinecittà Studios.

"This initiative - states the organisation in a note - will last throughout the summer season, from July to October and it's a great opportunity for people to relax a bit during this period.”

The Drive-In will be open 3 days a week, from Friday to Sunday, with projections starting at 20:00.

Tickets price is €7,50 euro per person. 

4th of Juy projections: 

21.00 -  Grease 

23.45 -  Independence Day 

Address Via Vincenzo Lamaro, 30, 00173 Roma RM, Italy

Via Vincenzo Lamaro, 30, 00173 Roma RM, Italy

