Cannes a Roma mon amour from 24-30 June.

Cinema buffs in Rome can enjoy a selection of films screened recently at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The 2024 edition of Cannes a Roma mon amour is being held at Rome cinemas Barberini, Eden, Giulio Cesare and Quattro Fontane from 24-30 June.

The cinemas will show a selection of the best movies from Cannes, screened in their original language version with subtitles in Italian.