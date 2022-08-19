Rome hosts floating cinema festival in Villa Ada lake

Cinema festival moves from EUR to Villa Ada this summer.

The Floating Theatre festival of open-air cinema returns to Rome in summer 2022, swapping its former location in EUR for the 'laghetto' in Villa Ada.

The festival, now in its third edition, will run from 24 August until 25 September, with screenings starting at 20.30.

This year's event opens with the Italian premiere of Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

Guests are provided with wireless headphones and there are 150 seats available.

Tickets, including booking fee, cost €7.50 and must be purchased via the website.

Any tickets left over can be bought directly on site, that evening from 19.30, with payment exclusively via POS.

Floating Theatre will communicate any cancellations due to weather at 18.00, on the day, via its website and social media channels.

To consult the programme and for full details see website.

Via Salaria, 267, 273/275 Roma RM, Italy

