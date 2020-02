Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 13-19 February

Rome cinemas showing movies in English with Italian subtitles from 13-19 February 2020.

PARASITE



A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, starring Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 16.00, 18.30, 21.00.

SONIC



After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help it defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on it. Directed by Jeff Fowler, starring Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz.

UCI Cinemas Porta di Roma, Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960. 13 Feb ONLY 19.20.

UCI Cinemas Parco Leonardo, Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino). 13 Feb ONLY 17.40.

BIRDS OF PREY



After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Directed by Cathy Yan, starring Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.00, 22.00. For daily times check website.

JUDY



Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Directed by Rupert Goold, starring Renée Zellweger.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 22.10. For daily times see website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 17.50.

Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.30.

1917



Two young British soldiers during world war one are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a trap. Directed by Sam Mendes, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 17.30, 20.00. 21.50. For daily times see website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 18.00, 20.15, 22.30.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 22.30.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 20.10, 22.30.

JOJO RABBIT



A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 16.00, 18.10, 20.20, 22.30.

LITTLE WOMEN



Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh.

Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. Daily 21.55.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU



Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 17.05, 20.35.

JOKER



A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Admission over 18s.

The Space Cinema Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica, 43/45, website. 16 Feb 12.00.