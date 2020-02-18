Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Rome's Galleria Lorcan O'Neill presents Maremoto (Tidal Wave), an exhibition of new work by contemporary Roman artist Pietro Ruffo, from 20 February until 17 April.

Developing his reflections on contemporary geopolitics, Ruffo has worked on three vast wall-installations in ceramic tiles dedicated to the theme of water in contemporary society, and on a new body of work inspired by ancient star charts.

The three ceramic murals painted by Ruffo take as a model the traditional Portuguese and Spanish tilework of azulejos.

Their visual narrative starts with characters evoking the recent migrant crisis in the Mediterranean Sea and ends with a group of teenagers from the Youth for Climate Movement initiated by environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The exhibition opens on 19 February, from 18.30 to 20.30.

Cover image: Pietro Ruffo, Tidal Wave I, 2019-2020.