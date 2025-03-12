Rome pays tribute to Caravaggio with new exhibition

Caravaggio 2025 show at Rome's Palazzo Barberini from 7 March until 6 July.

A blockbuster exhibition devoted to Baroque master Caravaggio is being held at Palazzo Barberini in Rome to coincide with the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

The 24 works on display include loans from important national and international collections as well as two rediscovered masterpieces exhibited for the first time.

Exhibited paintings include Ecce Homo, rediscovered in Spain in 2021 and returning to Rome for the first time in four centuries, and the Portrait of Maffeo Barberini rediscovered 60 years ago.

Highlights include Martha and Mary Magdalene; The Taking of Christ, Saint Catherine of Alexandria; and Caravaggio’s last painting, The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula.

The Caravaggio 2025 show charts the evolution of the artist's style and examines how he shaped the artistic, religious and social landscape of his era.

For a feature article on the exhibition see our News section, for ticket details see Palazzo Barberini website.

Image: Caravaggio, I Bari, c. 1595, Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth (USA). Photo Wanted in Rome.