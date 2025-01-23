13.1 C
News Culture

Rome to host Caravaggio blockbuster for Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Masterpieces by Baroque master Caravaggio to go on display at Palazzo Barberini in Rome from 7 March until 6 July.

An exhibition hailed as among the most important and ambitious showcases ever of Caravaggio's work will be held in Rome to coincide with the Vatican's Jubilee Year.

Organisers say the exhibition at Palazzo Barberini will comprise an "exceptional number" of paintings by the Baroque master whose full name was Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio.

The exhibited works will include loans from prestigious national and international collections as well as two rediscovered masterpieces on display for the first time together and some new discoveries.

Organised especially for the 2025 Jubilee Year, the exhibition illustrates how Caravaggio (1571-1610) shaped the artistic, religious and social landscape of his era.

Exhibition curators Francesca Cappelletti, Maria Cristina Terzaghi and Thomas Clement Salomon say the show will include Caravaggio's most celebrated works, as well as lesser-known paintings, and will highlight "the power and modernity" of his art.

The exhibited paintings include the Portrait of Maffeo Barberini, recently put on public display more than 60 years after its rediscovery, as well as loans from outside Italy including Ecce Homo; Saint Catherine of Alexandria; Martha and Mary Magdalene; and Caravaggio’s last painting, The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, completed before the artist's death aged 38.

Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi) I Bari, c. 1595, Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth (USA)

 

The exhibition will also reunite three works commissioned by the banker and patron of the arts Ottavio Costa: Judith and Holofernes from Palazzo Barberini alongside two paintings on loan: Saint John the Baptist in the Wilderness and Saint Francis of Assisi in Ecstasy.

Titled Caravaggio 2025, the show will be arranged into theme-based sections exploring various aspects of the artist’s career, including the evolution of his style and dramatic use of chiaroscuro.

For exhibition details, including ticket information, see Palazzo Barberini website.

Cover image: Caravaggio (Michelangelo Merisi) Giuditta e Oloferne 1598-1602. Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica – Palazzo Barberini. Credit: Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica, Roma (MiC) - Bibliotheca Hertziana, Istituto Max Planck per la storia dell'arte / Enrico Fontolan.

General Info

Address Via delle Quattro Fontane, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome to host Caravaggio blockbuster for Jubilee Year

Via delle Quattro Fontane, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

