News Religion

Pope Francis sends audio message from hospital

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Surprise recording played in St Peter's Square.

An audio message from Pope Francis was played at a prayer service in St Peter's Square on Thursday night, the first time the world had heard his voice in three weeks.

"I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health from [St Peter’s] Square" - a breathless, weak-sounding Francis said - "I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."

Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, who was presiding over the nightly Rosary at the Vatican, said he had "beautiful news, a beautiful gift" to share with the crowd who greeted the message with applause.

The 88-year-old pontiff, battling double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, spoke in his native Spanish in the brief recording, taking laboured breaths as he spoke with a feeble voice.

The surprise message was the first public sign of life from Francis since he was hospitalised on 14 February.

The Vatican has released two health updates every day since then but no photographs of the Holy Father.

Doctors on Thursday said that Francis was in stable condition, with no new respiratory crises or fever, however hisprognosis remains reserved.

A new medical update on the pontiff's condition expected on Saturday.

Rosary for Pope Francis in St Peter's Square. Photo Wanted in Rome.

