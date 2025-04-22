Where will Pope Francis be buried?

Francis chose the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place and will become the first pope in more than a century not to be buried in St Peter's.

Pope Francis, who died on Monday aged 88, is to be buried in Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore following his funeral at St Peter's on Saturday.The late pontiff had a special devotion to the church and over the course of his 12-year pontificate he has made more than 100 visits to the fifth-century papal basilica.

Francis would visit the basilica before and after trips abroad to pray before the Marian icon of 'Maria Salus Populi Romani' which, according to tradition, was made by St Luke the Evangelist, patron saint of painters.

In choosing his beloved Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place, Francis will become the first pope in more than a century not to be buried in St Peter's.

Francis' will specified that he wished to be buried in a simple tomb "without particular decoration" but bearing the inscription of his papal name in Latin - Franciscus - and that he had arranged for an unnamed benefactor to cover the costs of his burial.

In an interview with Mexican broadcaster N+ in 2023, Pope Francis said his tomb was "already prepared" in the Rome basilica.

The last time Francis visited Santa Maria Maggiore was on the way home from his 38-day hospital stay in March, when he asked the car to stop briefly outside as he said a prayer, without g

There are already seven popes buried in Santa Maria Maggiore between the 12th and 17th centuries, the last of which was Clement IX in 1669.

Located in the Esquilino area of Rome, the magnificent church is one of the four major papal basilicas as well as one of the Seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome.

Dedicated to the Virgin Mary, Santa Maria Maggiore is the largest Marian church in Rome and the first Marian sanctuary in the Western world.

Interior of Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

According to legend, a fourth-century Roman couple wished to donate their possessions to the Church, and prayed for divine guidance.

On the night of 4/5 August in the year 352 the Virgin Mary appeared to the couple in a vision, telling them that a miracle would reveal a site where they should build a new church.

That same night — so the story goes — a miraculous fall of snow landed on a hill in Rome's Esquiline district.

Pope Liberius is said to have travelled to the snow-covered site, tracing an outline of the planned church whose construction was financed by the wealthy couple.

Although there is no historical basis for the story, the event is still celebrated each year on 5 August when the church recreates the miracle by dropping white rose petals from the ceiling.

The basilica houses a relic of the Holy Crib, the manger in which Baby Jesus was laid to rest, as well as the remains of Saint Matthew and Saint Jerome.

Santa Maria Maggiore is also home to the oldest sculptural nativity in the world, created in 1291 by Arnolfo di Cambio, and the tomb of Baroque genius Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

Photo Vatican Media