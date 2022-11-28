Bernini guide to Rome

Where to find Bernini statues, fountains, art and architecture in Rome.
Italian sculptor and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598-1680) was a genius of the Baroque era who left an indelible mark on Rome's artistic and architectural heritage.
Almost three and a half centuries after his death, Bernini's masterpieces can be found in Rome's streets as well as its churches, museums and palaces.
This short guide highlights the locations of Bernini's landmarks and art works which are among the most photographed treasures in Rome and the Vatican today.
Those who wish to pay their respects to the artist himself can visit his tomb at the Basilica of S. Maria Maggiore, near the city's central Termini train station.
Bernini architecture in Rome
St Peter's Square, Vatican
Church of S. Andrea al Quirinale, Via del Quirinale 30
Façade of Church of S. Bibiana, Via Giovanni Giolitti 154
Palazzo Montecitorio, Piazza di Monte Citorio
Palazzo Chigi-Odescalchi, Piazza SS. Apostoli
Palazzo Barberini, Via delle Quattro Fontane 13
Scala Regia, Apostolic Palace, St Peter's Square
Bernini monuments in Rome
St Peter's Basilica (along with Bramante, Maderno and Michelangelo)
Baldachin, St Peter's Basilica
Tomb of Urban VIII, St Peter's Basilica
Tomb of Alessandro VII, St Peter's Basilica
Elephant and Obelisk, Piazza della Minerva
Cornaro Chapel, Church of S. Maria della Vittoria, Via XX Settembre 17
Tabernacle, Blessed Sacrament Chapel, St Peter's Basilica
Raimondi Chapel, Church of S. Pietro in Montorio, Janiculum hill
Altieri Chapel, Church of S. Francesco a Ripa, Piazza di S. Francesco d'Assisi 88
Bernini fountains in Rome
Fountain of the Four Rivers, Piazza Navona
Fountain of the Moor, Piazza Navona
Fontana del Tritone, Piazza Barberini
Fontana of the Bees, Piazza Barberini
Fontana della Barcaccia (Bernini possibly assisted his father Pietro) Piazza di Spagna
Bernini sculptures in Rome
Angel with Crown of Thorns, Church of S. Andrea delle Fratte, Via di S. Andrea delle Fratte 1
Blessed Ludovica Albertoni, Church of S. Francesco a Ripa, Piazza di S. Francesco d'Assisi 88
Bust of Antonio Cepparelli, Museum of Sacred Art, S. Giovanni de' Fiorentini, Via Acciaioli 2
Busts of Antonio Coppola and Gabriele Fonseca, Basilica di S. Lorenzo in Lucina, Piazza di S. Lorenzo in Lucina 5
Bust of Innocent X (two versions) Galleria Doria Pamphilj, Via del Corso 305
Bust of The Saviour, Basilica di S. Sebastiano (although there is dispute as to whether the original is actually held in the collection of the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, US)
Busts of the Blessed Soul and the Damned Soul, Spanish embassy to Holy See, Piazza di Spagna 57
Ecstasy of St Teresa, Church of S. Maria della Vittoria, Via XX Settembre 17
Equestrian statue of Constantine, portico, St Peter's Basilica
St Bibiana, Chiesa di S. Bibiana, Via Giovanni Giolitti 154
St Longinus, St Peter's Basilica, Vatican
Bernini sculptures in Galleria Borghese, Piazzale Scipione Borghese 5, website
Apollo and Daphne
Bust of Paul V
Bust of Scipione Borghese (two versions)
David
Eeneas, Anchises and Ascanius
The Goat Amalthea
The Rape of Proserpine
Truth Unveiled by Time
Bernini paintings in Rome
Portrait of a Boy, Galleria Borghese
Self portrait, Galleria Borghese
Self portrait, Galleria Borghese
Portrait of Urbano VIII, Palazzo Barberini, Via delle Quattro Fontane 13
Bernini fountains outside Rome
Fontana del Bicchierone e cascata della Fontana dell’Organo, Villa d’Este, Tivoli
Fontana del Leone, Canale Monterano
Bernini architecture outside Rome
Church of S. Tommaso da Villanova, Piazza della Libertà 12, Castel Gandolfo
Collegiata di S. Maria Assunta, Ariccia
Palazzo Chigi, Ariccia
Sanctuary of S. Maria di Galloro, Ariccia
Cover image: Apollo and Daphne, Galleria Borghese: Paolo Gallo / Shutterstock.com.
