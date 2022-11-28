13.6 C




News Culture

Bernini guide to Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Where to find Bernini statues, fountains, art and architecture in Rome.

Italian sculptor and architect Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598-1680) was a genius of the Baroque era who left an indelible mark on Rome's artistic and architectural heritage.

Almost three and a half centuries after his death, Bernini's masterpieces can be found in Rome's streets as well as its churches, museums and palaces.

This short guide highlights the locations of Bernini's landmarks and art works which are among the most photographed treasures in Rome and the Vatican today.

Those who wish to pay their respects to the artist himself can visit his tomb at the Basilica of S. Maria Maggiore, near the city's central Termini train station.

Bernini's Colonnade at St Peter's Square

Bernini architecture in Rome

St Peter's Square, Vatican
Church of S. Andrea al Quirinale, Via del Quirinale 30
Façade of Church of S. Bibiana, Via Giovanni Giolitti 154
Palazzo Montecitorio, Piazza di Monte Citorio
Palazzo Chigi-Odescalchi, Piazza SS. Apostoli
Palazzo Barberini, Via delle Quattro Fontane 13
Scala Regia, Apostolic Palace, St Peter's Square

St Peter's Baldachin by Bernini

Bernini monuments in Rome

St Peter's Basilica (along with Bramante, Maderno and Michelangelo)
Baldachin, St Peter's Basilica
Tomb of Urban VIII, St Peter's Basilica
Tomb of Alessandro VII, St Peter's Basilica
Elephant and Obelisk, Piazza della Minerva


Bernini's Elephant and Obelisk

Cornaro Chapel, Church of S. Maria della Vittoria, Via XX Settembre 17
Tabernacle, Blessed Sacrament Chapel, St Peter's Basilica
Raimondi Chapel, Church of S. Pietro in Montorio, Janiculum hill
Altieri Chapel, Church of S. Francesco a Ripa, Piazza di S. Francesco d'Assisi 88

Fountain of the Four Rivers by Bernini

Bernini fountains in Rome

Fountain of the Four Rivers, Piazza Navona
Fountain of the Moor, Piazza Navona
Fontana del Tritone, Piazza Barberini
Fontana of the Bees, Piazza Barberini
Fontana della Barcaccia (Bernini possibly assisted his father Pietro) Piazza di Spagna

Bernini's Triton Fountain in central Rome

Bernini sculptures in Rome

Angel with Crown of Thorns, Church of S. Andrea delle Fratte, Via di S. Andrea delle Fratte 1
Blessed Ludovica Albertoni, Church of S. Francesco a Ripa, Piazza di S. Francesco d'Assisi 88
Bust of Antonio Cepparelli, Museum of Sacred Art, S. Giovanni de' Fiorentini, Via Acciaioli 2
Busts of Antonio Coppola and Gabriele Fonseca, Basilica di S. Lorenzo in Lucina, Piazza di S. Lorenzo in Lucina 5
Bust of Innocent X (two versions) Galleria Doria Pamphilj, Via del Corso 305

Blessed Ludovica Albertoni by Bernini

Bust of The Saviour, Basilica di S. Sebastiano (although there is dispute as to whether the original is actually held in the collection of the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, US)
Busts of the Blessed Soul and the Damned Soul, Spanish embassy to Holy See, Piazza di Spagna 57
Ecstasy of St Teresa, Church of S. Maria della Vittoria, Via XX Settembre 17
Equestrian statue of Constantine, portico, St Peter's Basilica
St Bibiana, Chiesa di S. Bibiana, Via Giovanni Giolitti 154
St Longinus, St Peter's Basilica, Vatican

Constantine on horseback by Bernini, at St Peter's

Bernini sculptures in Galleria Borghese, Piazzale Scipione Borghese 5, website

Apollo and Daphne
Bust of Paul V
Bust of Scipione Borghese (two versions)
David

Apollo and Daphne by Bernini

Eeneas, Anchises and Ascanius
The Goat Amalthea
The Rape of Proserpine
Truth Unveiled by Time

Detail of Bernini's Rape of Proserpine

Bernini paintings in Rome

Portrait of a Boy, Galleria Borghese
Self portrait, Galleria Borghese
Self portrait, Galleria Borghese
Portrait of Urbano VIII, Palazzo Barberini, Via delle Quattro Fontane 13

Bernini self portrait, c. 1623

Bernini fountains outside Rome

Fontana del Bicchierone e cascata della Fontana dell’Organo, Villa d’Este, Tivoli
Fontana del LeoneCanale Monterano

Bernini designed Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia outside Rome

Bernini architecture outside Rome

Church of S. Tommaso da Villanova, Piazza della Libertà 12, Castel Gandolfo
Collegiata di S. Maria Assunta, Ariccia
Palazzo Chigi, Ariccia 
Sanctuary of S. Maria di Galloro, Ariccia

Cover image: Apollo and Daphne, Galleria Borghese: Paolo Gallo / Shutterstock.com.

