7.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 28 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ischia: Landslide death toll on Italian island rises to 7
News English news in Italy

Ischia: Landslide death toll on Italian island rises to 7

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rescue workers continue search throughout night.

The death toll from a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia rose to seven on Sunday night, with five people still missing and more than 200 people displaced, the Naples prefect Claudio Palomba said.

The disaster occurred at dawn on Saturday in the port town of Casamicciola Terme, in the north of the holiday island, engulfing houses and sweeping cars into the sea in a torrent of mud, rocks and debris.

The seven confirmed casualties are a newborn baby, his parents, a five-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother, and two women.

On Sunday the Italian government declared a state of emergency on the island, which lies in the Gulf of Naples, allocating an initial tranche of €2 million in funds to tackle the disaster.

The landslide was preceded by a freak rainfall of 126 millimetres of rain in six hours, and has reignited an old debate about illegal construction in areas of high risk.

Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Ischia during his Sunday blessing in St Peter's Square, saying: "I am praying for the victims, for those who are suffering and for those who are involved in the rescue."

Authorities are expected to give an update on the situation on Monday morning.

Photo Fanpage

General Info

Address 80074 Casamicciola Terme, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Ischia: Landslide death toll on Italian island rises to 7

80074 Casamicciola Terme, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Ischia landslide: Italy declares state of emergency on island

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia landslide: 13 missing on Italian island

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome taxi driver hero saves tourist's life with defibrillator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy lights up Palazzo Chigi in red to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome shuts parks and Ostia schools on Tuesday 22 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to establish Science Museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Anti-Semitic message sprayed on Trieste Synagogue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -