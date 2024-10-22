20.3 C
Jobs vacant

JCU Runner/Light Maintenance Assistance

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is looking for a candidate to fill the position of Runner/Light Maintenance Assistance for immediate hiring. The Runner, reporting to the Administrative Facilities Manager, will be responsible for performing a wide variety of activities surrounding general support, light building maintenance and logistics. The ideal candidate will demonstrate the ability to follow instructions, be precise, respectful, flexible and energetic, and will work well under pressure, both individually and in a team.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

Please send your CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Runner” or "Tuttofare" and include a cell phone number to be contacted in the case of interest. Hiring is set to begin as soon as possible.

All candidates must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU is unable to sponsor candidates for working visas for this position.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.

