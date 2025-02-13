St Georgeʼs is seeking a Teacher of Biology to join the Science Department effective immediately until the end of this academic year. This post offersan exciting opportunity to teach Biology up to IGCSE and IB levels, as well as Science in Key Stage 3. The successful candidate will be an accomplished subject specialist able to inspire and enthuse pupils. In addition, the ability to teach IB Environmental Systems and Societies (ESS) would be an advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities
Teaching and Learning
Teach Biology across the Senior School, including to IBDP (Standard level and Higher level)
Encourage all pupils to reach their academic potential through enthusiastic and personalised teaching, tailored challenge, rigorous record keeping and follow up
Be aware of, and comply with, all the School policies including those for marking and assessment, teaching and learning and reporting
Develop and share schemes of work and resources, using in-house formats
Assist with covering colleagues as required
Attend all meetings and INSET as required
Pastoral
Demonstrate professional curiosity in relation to each studentʼs wellbeing and welfare, and foster the personal and social developments of each student in their care
Actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community
Create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the schoolʼs pastoral policies
Be familiar with all the schoolʼs policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times
Promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils
Be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children
Professional
Promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment
Ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner
Attend Parentsʼ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as the
Principal may from time to time require
Be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school
Contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and publications in support of your work
Contribute to the schoolʼs Self Evaluation and Development Plan
Foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this
Carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or Head of School
Personal Skills
The successful candidate will be:
An ambassador of St Georgeʼs at all times
A role model in relation to the schoolʼs core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence
Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice
Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community
Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment
Proactive in all aspects of school life
Able to work both independently and collaboratively
Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum
Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills
Reliable and respectful
Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the schoolʼs induction and professional review processes
Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs
A talented communicator
A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes.
Formal Qualifications / Experience
A good UK Honours Degree (or equivalent)
A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)
A distinguished record of teaching
A strong record of professional development.
How to Apply
Reference Number: 250205
Application Deadline: Monday 3 March 2025, 4.00pm CEST
Start Date: March 2025 Full-time 4 months
Availability (full-time/part-time) Contract
We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.
Supporting Statement
The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.
Additional Application Guidance
The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.
School Policies
Applicants to St Georgeʼs should be familiar with the schoolʼs Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Conditional Offer of Appointment
Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:
Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
A safeguarding check
Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current
or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)
Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
Social media screening
Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their university transcript with courses taken and final grade of their first Degree.
Remuneration
Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.
Equal Opportunities
St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.
General Info
View on Map
St Georgeʼs is seeking a Teacher of Biology
St George's British International School, Roma, RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
St Georgeʼs is seeking a Teacher of Biology
Rome City Institute is seeking Study Abroad Manager
JCU Digital Marketing and Communications Associate
English Language & Literature Teacher