St Georgeʼs is seeking a Teacher of Biology

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Supporting Statement

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.

Additional Application Guidance

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.

School Policies

Applicants to St Georgeʼs should be familiar with the schoolʼs Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.