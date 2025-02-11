11.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 11 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Temple Pre 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Rome City Institute is seeking Study Abroad Manager
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

Rome City Institute is seeking Study Abroad Manager

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome City Institute is looking for a passionate and results-driven Study Abroad Manager to lead our international student recruitment efforts and build partnerships with universities worldwide.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Recruit top international students for our programs in Rome.
  • Develop and strengthen partnerships with universities and academic institutions.
  • Implement outreach strategies, including events, fairs, and digital campaigns.
  • Guide prospective students through the application process.
  • Collaborate with internal teams to enhance the student experience.

What We’re Looking For:

  • Minimum of three years of experience in the study abroad market or international student recruitment.
  • Strong network within the higher education sector.
  • Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a global team.
  • Passion for international education and cultural exchange.

APPLY HERE

or

Taco 724 x 450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
St Georges Open Day

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Digital Marketing and Communications Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Tour Operator hiring front and back office staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St George’s British International School is seeking an IT Technician

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Career Services Specialist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Public Services Librarian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -