Rome City Institute is seeking Study Abroad Manager

Rome City Institute is looking for a passionate and results-driven Study Abroad Manager to lead our international student recruitment efforts and build partnerships with universities worldwide.

Key Responsibilities:

Recruit top international students for our programs in Rome.

Develop and strengthen partnerships with universities and academic institutions.

Implement outreach strategies, including events, fairs, and digital campaigns.

Guide prospective students through the application process.

Collaborate with internal teams to enhance the student experience.

What We’re Looking For:

Minimum of three years of experience in the study abroad market or international student recruitment.

Strong network within the higher education sector.

Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a global team.

Passion for international education and cultural exchange.

APPLY HERE

or