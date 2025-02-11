Rome City Institute is seeking Study Abroad Manager

Rome City Institute is looking for a passionate and results-driven Study Abroad Manager to lead our international student recruitment efforts and build partnerships with universities worldwide.
Key Responsibilities:
- Recruit top international students for our programs in Rome.
- Develop and strengthen partnerships with universities and academic institutions.
- Implement outreach strategies, including events, fairs, and digital campaigns.
- Guide prospective students through the application process.
- Collaborate with internal teams to enhance the student experience.
What We’re Looking For:
- Minimum of three years of experience in the study abroad market or international student recruitment.
- Strong network within the higher education sector.
- Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a global team.
- Passion for international education and cultural exchange.
