Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cover Teacher(s) – Ongoing Opportunities

St Georgeʼs British International School is always on the lookout for experienced Cover Teachers that can be available to provide support across the Junior and Senior Schools at short notice in the event of staff illness and absence. If you are a qualified teacher with a proven track record of working in a British or international school context, whether as a class teacher or subject specialist, we would like to hear from you. Please forward your CV and a Covering Letter to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, outlining your skills and suitability for the role. A general overview of the duties and responsibilities of a St Georgeʼs teacher is included within this pack. Working hours and duration of cover may vary.

Duties and Responsibilities Teaching and Learning

  • To encourage all pupils to reach their academic potential through engaging, personalised teaching, tailored challenge, rigorous record keeping and follow up

  • To be aware of, and comply with, all school policies including those for marking and assessment, teaching and learning and reporting

  • To develop and share schemes of work and resources, using in-house formats

  • To assist with covering colleagues as required

  • To attend all meetings and INSET as required

 

Pastoral

  • To show an active interest in each childʼs personal and domestic circumstances, and to foster the personal and social developments of each pupil in your care

  • To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

  • To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the schoolʼs pastoral policies

  • To be familiar with all the schoolʼs policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

  • To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils

  • To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children

    Professional Responsibilities

  • To promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment

  • To ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

  • To attend Parentsʼ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as required

  • To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

  • To contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and other publications in support of your work

  • To contribute to the schoolʼs Self Evaluation and Development Plan

  • To foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this

  • To actively support the CCA programme

  • To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal/Heads of School

    Personal Skills

  • Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK and international best practices

  • Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

  • Proactive in all aspects of school life

  • Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

  • Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

  • Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

  • Reliable and respectful

  • Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the schoolʼs induction and appraisal processes

  • Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs

 

  • A talented communicator, orally and in writing

  • A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes

    Formal Qualifications/Experience

  • A good UK Honours Degree (or equivalent)

  • A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)

  • A distinguished record of teaching

  • A strong record of professional development

    How to Apply

    Reference Number - 230400
    Application Deadline - N/A
    Start Date - Ongoing
    Please forward CV and covering letter to jobs@stgeorge.school.it

    Conditional Offer of Appointment

  • Candidates must hold EU working status in order to be appointed to this role.

    Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

  • Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

  • A safeguarding check

  • Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Head Teacher or Principal)

  • Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

    Equal Opportunities

    St Georgeʼs is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.

