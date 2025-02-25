St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

Pastoral

To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children

To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils

To be familiar with all the schoolʼs policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the schoolʼs pastoral policies

To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

To show an active interest in each childʼs personal and domestic circumstances, and to foster the personal and social developments of each pupil in your care

To promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment

To ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

To attend Parentsʼ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as required

To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

To contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and other publications in support of your work

To contribute to the schoolʼs Self Evaluation and Development Plan

To foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this

To actively support the CCA programme

To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal/Heads of School Personal Skills

Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK and international best practices

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Proactive in all aspects of school life

Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the schoolʼs induction and appraisal processes