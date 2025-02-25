St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

Cover Teacher(s) – Ongoing Opportunities
St Georgeʼs British International School is always on the lookout for experienced Cover Teachers that can be available to provide support across the Junior and Senior Schools at short notice in the event of staff illness and absence. If you are a qualified teacher with a proven track record of working in a British or international school context, whether as a class teacher or subject specialist, we would like to hear from you. Please forward your CV and a Covering Letter to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, outlining your skills and suitability for the role. A general overview of the duties and responsibilities of a St Georgeʼs teacher is included within this pack. Working hours and duration of cover may vary.
Duties and Responsibilities Teaching and Learning
To encourage all pupils to reach their academic potential through engaging, personalised teaching, tailored challenge, rigorous record keeping and follow up
To be aware of, and comply with, all school policies including those for marking and assessment, teaching and learning and reporting
To develop and share schemes of work and resources, using in-house formats
To assist with covering colleagues as required
To attend all meetings and INSET as required
Pastoral
To show an active interest in each childʼs personal and domestic circumstances, and to foster the personal and social developments of each pupil in your care
To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community
To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the schoolʼs pastoral policies
To be familiar with all the schoolʼs policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times
To promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst pupils
To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children
Professional Responsibilities
To promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment
To ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner
To attend Parentsʼ Evenings, Assemblies and other school events during term time as required
To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school
To contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and other publications in support of your work
To contribute to the schoolʼs Self Evaluation and Development Plan
To foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this
To actively support the CCA programme
To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal/Heads of School
Personal Skills
Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK and international best practices
Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment
Proactive in all aspects of school life
Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team
Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum
Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills
Reliable and respectful
Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the schoolʼs induction and appraisal processes
Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St Georgeʼs
A talented communicator, orally and in writing
A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes
Formal Qualifications/Experience
A good UK Honours Degree (or equivalent)
A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)
A distinguished record of teaching
A strong record of professional development
How to Apply
Reference Number - 230400
Application Deadline - N/A
Start Date - Ongoing
Please forward CV and covering letter to jobs@stgeorge.school.it
Conditional Offer of Appointment
Candidates must hold EU working status in order to be appointed to this role.
Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:
Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
A safeguarding check
Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Head Teacher or Principal)
Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
Equal Opportunities
St Georgeʼs is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis.
