Tour Leaders Wanted – German, and/or French or Spanish Speaking
Live in Rome? Love meeting people and showing them around the city?
We’re looking for energetic, friendly tour leaders who speak German, French, or Spanish.
You are:
✔️ Fluent in one or more of the above languages
✔️ Living in Rome
✔️ Passionate about storytelling
✔️ Reliable, flexible, and outgoing
✔️ Experienced or eager to learn
