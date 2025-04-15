19.6 C
Tue, 15 April 2025
Italy's news in English
English Jobs available in Rome

Tour Leaders Wanted – German, and/or French or Spanish Speaking

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Live in Rome? Love meeting people and showing them around the city?

We’re looking for energetic, friendly tour leaders who speak German, French, or Spanish.

You are:

✔️ Fluent in one or more of the above languages

✔️ Living in Rome

✔️ Passionate about storytelling

✔️ Reliable, flexible, and outgoing

✔️ Experienced or eager to learn

General Info

Email address info@freetourrome.com
Northlands
