17.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 15 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Northlands
Northlands
Northlands
Loyola
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni, lezioni
Classifieds Jobs wanted in Rome

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni, lezioni

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bilingue disponibile per lavori di traduzione e revisione di testi tecnici e letterari in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Testi tecnici e letterari. Consegna veloce anche festivi.Lezioni.

Bilingual translator/editor: available for translations in English, Italian, French, Spanish,Literary/technical texts. Fast delivery also on weekends. Lessons.

3298547940

Taco 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted in Rome

American Student living in Rome looking for part time work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted in Rome

Violinist for events & weddings

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome Lessons

Effective Maths, Physics and Science lessons in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -