British Nanny/Personal Assistant

I am a British Nanny/Personal Assistant with nearly 10 years experience in Italy looking for a live out part/full time position from July 2020. I have first aid and medical training, C1 Italian and extensive experience in Rome having worked continuously here since 2011.

General Info

Email address baicoli7890@gmail.com
