Full painting and basing services for all your military miniatures - including any you use for wargaming (Flames of War, Bolt Action, Rapid Fire, etc). All scales catered for, but we specialise in 20-28mm (1:76, 1:72, HO, OO) scales. We also supply cheap wargames table terrain (forests, houses, rivers, roads, bridges, etc). Just let us know what you want and we will provide a quote!