Services Jobs wanted in Rome

Violinist for events & weddings

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Violinist, soloist on tv Rai , plays for all events from pop, swing to classical,Irish/English folk, Neapolitan  songs and film tracks, both as soloist and with Piano, singers or string Trio tel 3473391235

