Shared space to rent metro Jonio

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ideal for courses, therapy sessions, meetings.

Simple and spacious, 30m2 with bathroom

Available from 8 AM to 9 PM.

sharing with meetings from “Silo's Message” and crochet classes.

General Info

Address Via Calimno, 00141 Roma RM, Italia
Email address salettamontesacro@gmail.com

Shared space to rent metro Jonio

Via Calimno, 00141 Roma RM, Italia

