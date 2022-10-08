BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter/Lessons
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also on weekends. Lessons
3298547940
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Job wanted with use of English
I am an Italian and English speaker looking for work in Rome. Please visit my online CV at www.ariannasardi.it
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter/Lessons
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...
English mother tongue or bilingual teacher
Accredited private language school requires motivated teachers. Part/full-time. Start asap to the end of June 2023. Full range of courses for all ages. Competitive salary and fanta...
Tour leaders wanted (English and/or French, Spanish speaking)
You have to be fluent in English and/or French, Spanish! Do you live in Rome and like to show the city to tourist who visit Rome? You are passionate and know how to tell a story....