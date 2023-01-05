13.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 06 January 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)
Classifieds Services

IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Over 20 years of experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Free estimates. 348-0549364

General Info

Address Via Pier Giorgio Frassati, 00040 Marino RM, Italia
Email address adv-english@hotmail.it

View on Map

IT-EN Certified Translator (20 + years of experience)

Via Pier Giorgio Frassati, 00040 Marino RM, Italia

Ambrit 724 x 450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Services

Ayurvedic Massages

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Military Miniatures

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter/Lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

How To Set Stop Loss & Take Profit

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Counseling Sessions in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Translations from English / French.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Italian conversations on Skype

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -