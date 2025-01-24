Civico 98 - apartment

Welcome to Civico 98, a charming 65 sqm two-room holiday apartment located in the vibrant Monteverde district of Rome. Perfectly suited for up to 4 guests, the apartment features a cozy living room with a sofa bed, a spacious master bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a modern bathroom and an inviting balcony, complete with a dining table for your leisure.

Located on the third floor of a secure building with 24/7 video surveillance, elevator access, and a private parking space in the garage, Civico 98 ensures both comfort and peace of mind.

All essential services such as restaurants, cafes and public transportation are at walking distance.

Whether you're exploring Rome's historic sites or simply enjoying the local charm of Monteverde, Civico 98 offers the perfect home base for your Roman holiday!