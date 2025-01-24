12.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 24 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Civico 98 - apartment
Classifieds Apartments for rent in Rome

Civico 98 - apartment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Welcome to Civico 98, a charming 65 sqm two-room holiday apartment located in the vibrant Monteverde district of Rome. Perfectly suited for up to 4 guests, the apartment features a cozy living room with a sofa bed, a spacious master bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, a modern bathroom and an inviting balcony, complete with a dining table for your leisure.

Located on the third floor of a secure building with 24/7 video surveillance, elevator access, and a private parking space in the garage, Civico 98 ensures both comfort and peace of mind.

All essential services such as restaurants, cafes and public transportation are at walking distance.

Whether you're exploring Rome's historic sites or simply enjoying the local charm of Monteverde, Civico 98 offers the perfect home base for your Roman holiday!

General Info

Address Via Dante de Blasi, Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 15
Civico 98 - apartment - image 1
Civico 98 - apartment - image 1
Civico 98 - apartment - image 2
Civico 98 - apartment - image 2
Civico 98 - apartment - image 3
Civico 98 - apartment - image 3
Civico 98 - apartment - image 4
Civico 98 - apartment - image 4
Civico 98 - apartment - image 5
Civico 98 - apartment - image 5
Civico 98 - apartment - image 6
Civico 98 - apartment - image 6
Civico 98 - apartment - image 7
Civico 98 - apartment - image 7
Civico 98 - apartment - image 8
Civico 98 - apartment - image 8
Civico 98 - apartment - image 9
Civico 98 - apartment - image 9
Civico 98 - apartment - image 10
Civico 98 - apartment - image 10
Civico 98 - apartment - image 11
Civico 98 - apartment - image 11
Civico 98 - apartment - image 12
Civico 98 - apartment - image 12
Civico 98 - apartment - image 13
Civico 98 - apartment - image 13
Civico 98 - apartment - image 14
Civico 98 - apartment - image 14
Civico 98 - apartment - image 15
Civico 98 - apartment - image 15
Civico 98 - apartment - image 1
Civico 98 - apartment - image 2
Civico 98 - apartment - image 3
Civico 98 - apartment - image 4
Civico 98 - apartment - image 5
Civico 98 - apartment - image 6
Civico 98 - apartment - image 7
Civico 98 - apartment - image 8
Civico 98 - apartment - image 9
Civico 98 - apartment - image 10
Civico 98 - apartment - image 11
Civico 98 - apartment - image 12
Civico 98 - apartment - image 13
Civico 98 - apartment - image 14
Civico 98 - apartment - image 15

View on Map

Civico 98 - apartment

Via Dante de Blasi, Roma RM, Italia

Chase 724 x 450
Chase 1920 x 190
Chase 1920 x 190
Chase 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Apartments for rent in Rome Holiday Accommodation

Rione xxii Apartment in Prati near Vaticano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Beautiful 50 sqm studio apartment for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Enchanting Roman Villa with swimming pool

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome

Characteristic flat in Trastevere

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Accommodation vacant out of Rome

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -